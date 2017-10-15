Prudential PLC Purchases New Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,385,789,000 after buying an additional 363,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,318,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,294,697,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,414,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,206,806,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,553,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,121,000 after buying an additional 592,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,404,000 after buying an additional 210,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust Corporation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

In related news, insider Clair Joyce St sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $1,233,866.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $999,122.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,094 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,309. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/prudential-plc-purchases-new-holdings-in-northern-trust-corporation-ntrs.html.

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) opened at 92.99 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Northern Trust Corporation had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Northern Trust Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Corporation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Northern Trust Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Northern Trust Corporation Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.