Prudential PLC Has $2,058,000 Position in Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Prudential PLC maintained its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 88.7% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 10.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 84.6% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,539,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,725 shares in the company, valued at $20,869,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $396,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,996.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,111,381 shares of company stock worth $113,332,388. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY) opened at 54.45 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Sysco Corporation Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

