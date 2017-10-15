Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $230,000 in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 647.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs Limited alerts:

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/prudential-financial-inc-invests-230000-in-amdocs-limited-dox.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ DOX) opened at 65.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.89. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Amdocs Limited had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Amdocs Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Amdocs Limited Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.