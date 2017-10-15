Prudential Financial Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in Genpact Limited (G)

Prudential Financial Inc. continued to hold its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genpact Limited were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited during the first quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) opened at 29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.53. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.68 million. Genpact Limited had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 10.22%. Genpact Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact Limited’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other Genpact Limited news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 57,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $1,653,436.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Thukral sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $709,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,102.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,358,442 shares of company stock worth $297,475,276 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genpact Limited in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Genpact Limited in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Genpact Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Genpact Limited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Genpact Limited Company Profile

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

