ProShare Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Barclays PLC upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProShare Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/proshare-advisors-llc-has-218000-holdings-in-clean-harbors-inc-clh.html.

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE CLH) opened at 56.54 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.23 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $752.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $27,528.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,822.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $235,310.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,090 shares of company stock valued at $313,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in the world and a provider of parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.