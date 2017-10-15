ProShare Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 17,543.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,642,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 426,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after purchasing an additional 242,284 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 193,877 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,895,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ProShare Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/proshare-advisors-llc-has-214000-position-in-werner-enterprises-inc-wern.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) opened at 34.55 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $226,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,582.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 12,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $367,564.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,593,570. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.