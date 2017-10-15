ProShare Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 13,327.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings during the second quarter valued at $24,431,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 152.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings during the first quarter valued at $11,336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,330,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,591,000 after acquiring an additional 501,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) opened at 17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty Holdings had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sally Beauty Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 40.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,519.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,804.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,250 shares of company stock worth $606,555 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBH. BidaskClub raised Sally Beauty Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on Sally Beauty Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Sally Beauty Holdings Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

