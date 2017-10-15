Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect Progressive Corporation (The) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Progressive Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Progressive Corporation (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progressive Corporation (The) to post $2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.83 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progressive Corporation (PGR) opened at 48.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.87. Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Progressive Corporation (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS AG lowered their price objective on Progressive Corporation (The) from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $1,703,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,651.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $4,196,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive Corporation (The)

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

