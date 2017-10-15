Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Western Union Company (The) (WU)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union Company (The) were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union Company (The) by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Western Union Company (The) by 10.3% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 187,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Western Union Company (The) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,491,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Western Union Company (The) by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 185,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Union Company (The) by 7.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 17,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Get Western Union Company (The) alerts:

Shares of Western Union Company (NYSE WU) opened at 19.79 on Friday. Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Western Union Company (The) had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 92.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Union Company will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union Company (The) from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Union Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Union Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Western Union Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

In other news, EVP John David Thompson sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $472,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Western Union Company (The) (WU)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/profund-advisors-llc-trims-holdings-in-western-union-company-the-wu.html.

Western Union Company (The) Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.