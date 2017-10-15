Profund Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General Corporation were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,454,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,695,000 after buying an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 48.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,386,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/profund-advisors-llc-has-222000-stake-in-mercury-general-corporation-mcy.html.

Shares of Mercury General Corporation (MCY) opened at 55.74 on Friday. Mercury General Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $852.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.85 million. Mercury General Corporation had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Corporation will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Mercury General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury General Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO Gabriel Tirador sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $138,945.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General Corporation

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries were engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through 14 insurance subsidiaries in 11 states, principally California. Its segments include Property and Casualty Lines, and Other Lines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.