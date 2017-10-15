Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf Company alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Forward View downgraded shares of Callaway Golf to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/profund-advisors-llc-decreases-holdings-in-callaway-golf-company-ely.html.

In other Callaway Golf news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 31,691 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $443,674.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $956,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Hocknell sold 57,138 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $759,935.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,113 shares of company stock worth $3,792,388 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Callaway Golf Company (ELY) opened at 13.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. Callaway Golf Company has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.