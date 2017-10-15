Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,694 Shares of Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 91.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NKE) opened at 50.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. Nike, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike, Inc. will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $855,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,045 shares of company stock worth $7,778,338. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.97 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

