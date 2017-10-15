Proactis Holdings Plc (PHD) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer lifted their target price on shares of Proactis Holdings Plc from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 226 ($2.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Proactis Holdings Plc (LON PHD) opened at 161.50 on Wednesday. Proactis Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 121.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 202.99. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 69.83 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.66.

In other news, insider Rodney Potts bought 3,050 shares of Proactis Holdings Plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £4,971.50 ($6,536.29).

About Proactis Holdings Plc

PROACTIS Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a Spend control and e-Procurement solution provider. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of business software, installation and related services. It offers a range of solutions, such as PROACTIS Source-to-Contract, PROACTIS Purchase-to-Pay and PROACTIS Supplier Network solutions.

