Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric Company (GE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213,720 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in General Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,080,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in General Electric by 47.2% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 465,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 497.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Financial Group LLC now owns 156,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 130,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Trust CO raised its position in General Electric by 12.3% during the first quarter. Independence Trust CO now owns 90,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Vetr lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.97 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $30.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.16.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 1,845 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $47,121.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,347.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery bought 103,983 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $2,657,805.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company (NYSE GE) opened at 22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

General Electric Profile

