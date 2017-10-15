Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) opened at 41.59 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.67 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a positive return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $194.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post $2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Croteau sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $121,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,241 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $722,346.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,593 in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

