PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 makes up 4.8% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 21.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 183,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,276,000 after buying an additional 46,395 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 1.0% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 70,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. acquired a new stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the second quarter worth $99,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ QQQ) traded up 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.34. 18,409,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $148.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

About PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

