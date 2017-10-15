PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE:BKLN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 0.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 0.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Ken Stern & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN) traded down 0.09% on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,945 shares. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

