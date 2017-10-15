Porter Bancorp (PBIB) vs. First Bank (FRBA) Financial Analysis

Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Porter Bancorp and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porter Bancorp -4.59% -5.33% -0.20% First Bank 17.19% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Porter Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Porter Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Porter Bancorp and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porter Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Bank has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.24%. Given First Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than Porter Bancorp.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Porter Bancorp does not pay a dividend. First Bank pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Porter Bancorp and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porter Bancorp $35.80 million 1.95 -$2.01 million ($0.33) -34.70 First Bank $31.35 million 6.08 $9.61 million $0.64 19.84

First Bank has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Porter Bancorp. Porter Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Porter Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bank beats Porter Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porter Bancorp

Porter Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, PBI Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank with a range of commercial and personal banking products. It offers retail and commercial deposit products. It offers drive-in banking facilities, automatic teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking, treasury management services, remote deposit services, electronic funds transfers through automated clearing house services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, cash management, vault services, and loan and deposit sweep accounts. It operates banking offices in approximately 12 counties in Kentucky. Its markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Henry and Bullitt. It serves south central Kentucky and southern Kentucky from banking offices in Butler, Green, Hart, Edmonson, Barren, Warren, Ohio and Daviess Counties.

About First Bank

First Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides a range of lending, deposit and other financial products and services. It operates through Community Banking segment, which is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail and related banking services. It offers a range of lending products to meet the needs of its customers located within its market areas, including commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans (including owner-occupied, investor, and multi-family loans), residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit. It operates 14 branches located in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Somerset, Randolph and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Trevose, Doylestown, Warminster, Bensalem and Levittown in Bucks County.

