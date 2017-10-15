Polymetal International PLC’s (POLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) in a report issued on Wednesday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.46) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International PLC from GBX 921 ($12.11) to GBX 928 ($12.20) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Polymetal International PLC in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,166 ($15.33) price objective (down from GBX 1,193 ($15.68)) on shares of Polymetal International PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 917.18 ($12.06).

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) opened at 895.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.85 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 867.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 942.03. Polymetal International PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 723.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,367.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

In other Polymetal International PLC news, insider Vitaly Nesis purchased 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £5,701.33 ($7,495.83).

Polymetal International plc is a gold and silver mining company operating in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. The Company operates through nine segments: Voro (CJSC Gold of Northern Urals); Okhotsk operations (LLC Okhotskaya Mining and Exploration Company and Svetloye LLC); Dukat (JSC Magadan Silver); Omolon (Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC); Varvara (JSC Varvarinskoye; JSC Komarovskoye Mining Company); Amursk/Albazino (Albazino Resources Ltd, Amur Hydrometallurgical Plant LLC); Mayskoye (Mayskoye Gold Mining Company LLC); Kyzyl (Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLP and Inter Gold Capital LLP), and Armenia (Kapan MPC CJSC and LV Gold Mining CJSC).

