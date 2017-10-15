PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Posts Earnings Results

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.75. 2,727,903 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.95. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $137.41.

Get PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.63%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.50 price target (up from $138.50) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-the-pnc-posts-earnings-results.html.

In other news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.