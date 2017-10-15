PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Posts Earnings Results

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.75. 2,727,903 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.95. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $137.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.63%.
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.50 price target (up from $138.50) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.26.
In other news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.
