PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 714 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group LLC raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) opened at 95.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $99.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

