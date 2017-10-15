PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $590,000 Stake in Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Orbotech were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,209,000 after acquiring an additional 622,014 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 87,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 213,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,001,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 577,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-590000-stake-in-orbotech-ltd-orbk.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Orbotech in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Supply Chain Market Research LLC lifted their price target on Orbotech from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orbotech in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK) opened at 43.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. Orbotech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.20 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Orbotech Ltd. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductor devices (SDs). The Company’s segments include Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software.

