Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTI) Trading Down NaN

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s share price dropped NaN during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $0.00. Approximately 568,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of Infinity from the average daily volume of 0 shares.

PSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The stock’s market cap is $166.68 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome.

