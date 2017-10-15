PLDT (PHI) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

PLDT (NYSE: PHI) is one of 45 public companies in the “Integrated Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PLDT to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLDT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.12 billion $1.26 billion 14.05 PLDT Competitors $13.52 billion $4.52 billion 5.16

PLDT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PLDT. PLDT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. PLDT pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.9% and pay out 1,357.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PLDT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 1 1 2 0 2.25 PLDT Competitors 532 1529 1824 65 2.36

As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 45.96%. Given PLDT’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLDT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 14.98% 24.71% 5.90% PLDT Competitors 0.72% -0.71% 1.42%

Summary

PLDT competitors beat PLDT on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc., formerly Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), is a telecommunications service provider in the Philippines. The Company operates through three business segments: Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. The Company, through its business segments, offers a range of telecommunications services across the Philippines’ fiber optic backbone and wireless and fixed line networks. The Company’s wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Its Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services under its fixed line business. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. Its Other business consists of PLDT Communications and Energy Ventures, Inc. (PCEV), an investment holding company. It also focuses on providing wireless voice communications and wireless data communications.

