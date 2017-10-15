Platform Specialty Products Corporation (PAH) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Platform Specialty Products Corporation worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 177.8% in the second quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 167.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE PAH) opened at 11.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The stock’s market cap is $3.32 billion. Platform Specialty Products Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

PAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Platform Specialty Products Corporation news, EVP John Edward Capps purchased 2,500 shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rakesh Sachdev purchased 11,000 shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $121,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $664,865. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

