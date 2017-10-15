Planet Payment (PLPM) vs. The Competition Financial Review

Planet Payment (NASDAQ: PLPM) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transaction & Payment Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Planet Payment to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Planet Payment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Payment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Planet Payment Competitors 118 703 1045 12 2.51

Planet Payment presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. As a group, “Transaction & Payment Services” companies have a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Planet Payment’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Payment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Planet Payment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Planet Payment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Planet Payment has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Payment’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Planet Payment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Payment $52.79 million $12.12 million 8.98 Planet Payment Competitors $1.59 billion $466.83 million 29.28

Planet Payment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Planet Payment. Planet Payment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Payment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Payment 48.14% 25.86% 16.37% Planet Payment Competitors 10.78% 17.00% 5.60%

Summary

Planet Payment rivals beat Planet Payment on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Planet Payment Company Profile

Planet Payment, Inc. is a provider of international payment and transaction processing and multi-currency processing services. The Company operates through two segments: multi-currency processing services and payment processing services. Its multi-currency processing services segment includes Pay In Your Currency, Multi-Currency Pricing and Dynamic Currency Conversion at automated teller machines, enable merchants to offer customized pricing in multiple currencies. Its payment processing services consist of end-to-end authorization, capture, clearing and settlement services to its customers along with localized language support and online access to reconciliation, reporting and analytics services. It provides its services to approximately 118,000 active merchant locations in over 20 countries and territories across the Asia Pacific region, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, primarily through its acquiring bank and processor customers.

