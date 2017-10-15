Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy Rating for Imperva Inc (IMPV)

Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s current price.

IMPV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Imperva from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Imperva in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Imperva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.34.

Imperva (IMPV) opened at 43.60 on Friday. Imperva has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Imperva had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperva will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Imperva news, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 99,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $4,341,476.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,476.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperva by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperva by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,635,000 after acquiring an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperva by 17.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,240,000 after acquiring an additional 192,625 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Imperva by 47.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,826,000 after acquiring an additional 403,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperva during the second quarter worth about $41,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

