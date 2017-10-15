Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Hold Rating for F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note released on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $121.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a sell rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.94.

Get F5 Networks Inc. alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks (FFIV) traded up 0.87% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 989,030 shares. F5 Networks has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The network technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.57 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post $8.17 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Hold Rating for F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/piper-jaffray-companies-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-f5-networks-inc-ffiv.html.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,029 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $242,688.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,636 shares in the company, valued at $315,291.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Gibson sold 3,262 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $382,469.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,607. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 2,108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,384 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 424.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 748,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,081,000 after acquiring an additional 605,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in F5 Networks by 171.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 523,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $150,592,000 after acquiring an additional 278,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.