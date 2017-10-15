Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) PT Raised to $147.00

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $248.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.16.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources Company alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE PXD) traded down 1.59% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,705 shares. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/pioneer-natural-resources-company-pxd-pt-raised-to-147-00.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $114,831.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,200 shares of company stock worth $161,102. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,397.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,376,848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,118,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,005,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,277,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $319,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,424,493 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,568,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 68,788.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 895,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,779,000 after purchasing an additional 894,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.