Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle Financial Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8804340192853 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ PNFP) opened at 66.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.23 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/pinnacle-financial-partners-pnfp-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.40 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,253.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 101,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $6,577,933.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,901,745.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,480 shares of company stock worth $7,150,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.