Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. FBR & Co set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $152.58 per share, for a total transaction of $40,433.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 18,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $2,717,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.01. 481,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $140.83 and a one year high of $181.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.87 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post $10.09 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

