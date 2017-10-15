Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in HealthSouth Corporation (HLS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthSouth Corporation were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in HealthSouth Corporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HealthSouth Corporation by 64.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in HealthSouth Corporation by 33.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in HealthSouth Corporation during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in HealthSouth Corporation during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthSouth Corporation alerts:

In other HealthSouth Corporation news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 22,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $972,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE HLS) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. 625,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. HealthSouth Corporation has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $49.71.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. HealthSouth Corporation had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $981.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. HealthSouth Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HealthSouth Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. HealthSouth Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/piedmont-investment-advisors-llc-has-2-32-million-holdings-in-healthsouth-corporation-hls.html.

HealthSouth Corporation Profile

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthSouth Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthSouth Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.