Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Buys 46,546 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) traded up 0.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,081 shares. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. BidaskClub raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CNO Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

