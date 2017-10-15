Pictet & Cie Europe SA Maintains Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA held its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,149,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,601,000 after buying an additional 1,585,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2,314.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,552,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,129,000 after buying an additional 31,204,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,113,000 after buying an additional 680,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,856,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,302,000 after buying an additional 790,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,605,000 after buying an additional 2,988,664 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) opened at 77.74 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $76.76 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $102.00 target price on The Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

