Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 40,780 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the quarter. CBIZ makes up about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 1.68% of CBIZ worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,571,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,580,000 after purchasing an additional 54,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,302,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 984,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 179,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBZ. BidaskClub lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE CBZ) traded up 0.30% on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 91,310 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $923.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.90. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. CBIZ had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States.

