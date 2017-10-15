Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Position in IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. IBERIABANK Corporation makes up about 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.40% of IBERIABANK Corporation worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in IBERIABANK Corporation by 37.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IBERIABANK Corporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK Corporation by 49.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in IBERIABANK Corporation during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK Corporation by 6.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IBERIABANK Corporation news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,147.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Davis sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $492,016.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,506.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC raised IBERIABANK Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on IBERIABANK Corporation from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,185 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. IBERIABANK Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). IBERIABANK Corporation had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corporation will post $4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. IBERIABANK Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.01%.

About IBERIABANK Corporation

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

