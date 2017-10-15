Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Waldron LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,057,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,366,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 94.43 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post $4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.58%.

Phillips 66 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Howard Weil raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

