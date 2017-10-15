United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $107,543.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) opened at 40.48 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Get United Natural Foods Inc. alerts:

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Peter Roy Sells 2,660 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/peter-roy-sells-2660-shares-of-united-natural-foods-inc-unfi-stock.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 47.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 80.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 76.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $201,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.