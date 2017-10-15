Glance Technologies Inc (TSE:GET) insider Peter Haggarty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.

Peter Haggarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Peter Haggarty sold 20,000 shares of Glance Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Peter Haggarty sold 20,000 shares of Glance Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Peter Haggarty sold 29,500 shares of Glance Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$10,325.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Peter Haggarty sold 100,000 shares of Glance Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Peter Haggarty Sells 20,000 Shares of Glance Technologies Inc (GET) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/peter-haggarty-sells-20000-shares-of-glance-technologies-inc-get-stock.html.

