Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Chairman Sells $782,020.92 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 39,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $782,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) opened at 19.96 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $700.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. Perficient had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Perficient’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perficient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perficient by 10.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,521 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,954 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Perficient by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,446 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc is an information technology and management consulting firm. The Company’s solutions include business intelligence and analytics, commerce, content management, custom applications, platform implementations, portals and collaboration, business integration and application program interfaces, management consulting, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others.

