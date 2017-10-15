Pentair PLC.’s (PNR) Buy Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair PLC. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pentair PLC. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.15.

Get Pentair PLC. alerts:

Shares of Pentair PLC. (NYSE PNR) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 961,196 shares. Pentair PLC. has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Pentair PLC. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC. will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/pentair-plc-s-pnr-buy-rating-reiterated-at-keycorp.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair PLC.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 5,200 shares of Pentair PLC. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair PLC. in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Pentair PLC. by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 875,023 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pentair PLC. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pentair PLC. by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair PLC. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,805,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Pentair PLC. Company Profile

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair PLC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair PLC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.