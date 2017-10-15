Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) Receives C$50.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital raised Pembina Pipeline Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE PPL) traded up 0.52% on Thursday, hitting $42.91. 682,409 shares of the company traded hands. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline Corp’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

In related news, insider Michael H. Dilger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.32 per share, with a total value of C$323,200.00.

About Pembina Pipeline Corp

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

