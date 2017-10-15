Pearson plc (PSON) Trading Up 1.9%

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.41) and last traded at GBX 634 ($8.34). Approximately 4,080,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,919,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622 ($8.18).
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSON shares. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.82) price objective on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.27) price objective on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Investec reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 667.41 ($8.77).
The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.17 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 600.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 651.30.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th.
In other Pearson plc news, insider Tim Score purchased 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.94) per share, with a total value of £15,764.40 ($20,726.27).
Pearson plc Company Profile
Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.
