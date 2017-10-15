Pearson plc (PSON) Trading Up 1.9%

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.41) and last traded at GBX 634 ($8.34). Approximately 4,080,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,919,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622 ($8.18).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSON shares. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.82) price objective on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.27) price objective on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Investec reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 667.41 ($8.77).

Get Pearson plc alerts:

The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.17 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 600.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 651.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th.

In other Pearson plc news, insider Tim Score purchased 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.94) per share, with a total value of £15,764.40 ($20,726.27).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pearson plc (PSON) Trading Up 1.9%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/pearson-plc-pson-trading-up-1-9.html.

Pearson plc Company Profile

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.