Peabody Energy Co. (BTUUQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FBR & Co

FBR & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NASDAQ:BTUUQ) in a research note released on Wednesday. FBR & Co currently has a $35.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock.
Separately, Macquarie began coverage on Peabody Energy in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
Peabody Energy (NASDAQ:BTUUQ) opened at 0.383 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $18.75.
Peabody Energy Company Profile
Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company, which is engaged in the mining of thermal coal for sale primarily to electric utilities and metallurgical coal for sale to industrial customers. Its mining operations are located in the United States and Australia. Its segments are Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.