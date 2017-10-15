Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been given a €24.55 ($28.88) price objective by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on P1Z. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €20.30 ($23.88) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, equinet AG set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.59 ($25.40).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/patrizia-immobilien-p1z-pt-set-at-24-55-by-oddo-bhf.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.