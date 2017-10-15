Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Patrick Industries worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/patrick-industries-inc-patk-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ PATK) opened at 84.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post $4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,327,660. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.