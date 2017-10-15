Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 407 Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. Merck & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.29 and a one year high of $66.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Merck & had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Merck &’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck &’s payout ratio is 76.11%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Merck & in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Merck & from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Merck & in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Merck & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Merck & in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

