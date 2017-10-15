Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Get Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. alerts:

PKOH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. FBR & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) opened at 45.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 3.46. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.83 million. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/park-ohio-holdings-corp-pkoh-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $334,768.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,785.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,828 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 55,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is a diversified international company providing supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment used on their production lines and manufactured components used to assemble its products. The Company operates in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.