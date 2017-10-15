Scotiabank reissued their focus stock rating on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.69.

Get Parex Resources Inc. alerts:

Shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) opened at 15.85 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 546.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

WARNING: “Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Earns Focus Stock Rating from Scotiabank” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/parex-resources-inc-pxt-earns-focus-stock-rating-from-scotiabank.html.

In related news, insider Eric Furlan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Insiders acquired 4,174 shares of company stock worth $55,728 over the last quarter.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.