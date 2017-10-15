Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 8,096 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 20,330,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 1,374.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,534,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,265,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,291,000 after acquiring an additional 408,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 103.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,475,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,728,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,755,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 8,096 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-sells-8096-shares-of-td-ameritrade-holding-corporation-amtd.html.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ AMTD) opened at 47.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $50.72.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMTD. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

In other TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation news, major shareholder Luxembourg International Ho Td bought 11,074,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $399,999,995.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $669,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.